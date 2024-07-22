Aaron Rodgers Discusses Retirement Decision

As the quarterback enters his record twentieth season in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers’ future — specifically whether or not he will retire from football — is still a hot topic among fans and experts. When asked about how much longer he plans on playing during an appearance on “Pardon My Take,” with his forty-first birthday coming up this December, Rodgers discussed the uncertainty of his career.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure,” said Rodgers to Big Cat and PFT Commenter. “This one, for sure. I wanted to do two good ones to give us a chance to retire a Jet, win two Super Bowls”. The statement demonstrates that the four-time MVP wants to keep playing but also wants to be able to achieve significant goals with New York Jets.

The 2024 season is huge for him, it seems like that might be when he decides whether or not this will be his last year. Rodgers’s time with the Jets has been short-lived but impactful; his first season was cut short by a torn Achilles on the first drive of their first game after spending 18 seasons as perhaps the best player in Green Bay Packers history.

He won a Super Bowl there too.

Rodgers' Retirement Reflections

People want nothing more than to see him return healthy and at full strength next season; it could be argued that no other factor will weigh more heavily into whether or not he continues playing beyond this year.

These were honest thoughts from a storied athlete who’s still chasing what he views as the ultimate success in professional football while simultaneously thinking about what’s next for himself as an individual.

As he gets ready for another season, you can see how badly he wants those years with the Jets on film — they might just shape up as some of his last in football altogether. It’s these kinds of insights into someone like Aaron Rodgers’ career and retirement mentality that give us a peek behind the curtain at one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL as he enters the twilight phase of his career.