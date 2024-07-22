Aaron Rodgers Downplays Minicamp Miss, Uncertain Beyond 2024

Aaron Rodgers remains a football figure that matters in NFL discussions, especially when he approaches the microphone. Speculation about his retirement continues to swirl around him as the 2024 season potentially marks his last in professional football.

In a recent episode of Pardon My Take podcast, Rodgers appeared unsure about his future in the league. "I don’t know. I’m not sure," he said when asked how many more seasons he might play. "This one, for sure. I wanted to do two good ones to give us a chance to retire a Jet, win two Super Bowls." Rodgers' tenure with the Jets began dramatically, with his first stint being cut short after just four plays by an Achilles tear.

This injury ended his season and deflated all of the enthusiasm and high expectations that had been building around this team. However, now at 40, Rodgers knows time goes on but feels that an injury robbed him of one year from what would have been his planned final year, which could cause him to extend it if next season goes well.

Rodgers Critiques Minicamp

Additionally, Rodgers has stated that he will not attend minicamp activities. In a podcast episode, he explored the current structure of OTAs and minicamps where they are increasingly being seen differently ahead of pre-season events like these.

"The thing that people don't understand was that when I was in the NFC North years ago there used to be a real thing called minicamp where it was … it was five practices in three days," said Rodgers. "Now it's not minicamp.

They can arbitrarily put a tag on whatever week of OTAs they want and say this is the minicamp week which makes it more mandatory than the other weeks. But it was an OTA schedule." Rodgers explained that this terminology often gives a false impression, explaining why some people misunderstood his absence."That's how words can be a little deceiving from time to time.

It can make a story about how I missed a minicamp when it was really two OTA days. I came to the first 10." Amid all the controversy, Rodgers has his sights fixed on the 2024 campaign as he looks to extend his influence beyond week one’s opening snaps.