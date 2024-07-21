Dolphins' Shaquil Barrett, 2x Super Bowl Champ, Retires After Nine Seasons

Shaquill Barrett has had eight outstanding seasons and won two Super Bowls. Two times in his NFL career, the linebacker finished it. On Saturday afternoon, the 31-year-old announced his retirement through an Instagram post, closing a significant chapter in professional football.

His farewell message was heartfelt: "It's time for me to hang it up. It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize there dreams and catch em.

Anyone who caught their dreams before know the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I'm ready to start building them skills up in my kids which will take 100% commitment. Ik (I know) to some it'll be a surprise but I've been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear then it is now." Barrett’s path took a twist after he was let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following five relevant seasons this offseason.

He subsequently signed with the Miami Dolphins while still living in Florida, though just days before Miami started training camp, Barrett decided to hang up his boots. Joining the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent from Colorado State, Barrett became part of the team in 2015.

He made instant contributions to his rookie campaign by appearing in each of the sixteen matches played thus far, including making a significant contribution to Denver’s victory in Super Bowl fifty against Carolina Panthers; within four years spent with Broncos, Barrett made fifteen starts of sixty-one games, recording fourteen sacks.

Barrett's Buccaneer Brilliance

He blossomed since joining Tampa Bay last year, making waves in 2019. His first season as a Buccaneer was extraordinary; he topped the NFL sack chart with 19.5 sacks, earned his debut Pro Bowl selection, and was vital for their Super Bowl LV championship success story along with others, leaving him as the best pass rusher ever at that point after only one entire season in a Bucs uniform.

He continued his strong performances over the next four years and earned another Pro Bowl nomination in 2021. After he sustained a torn Achilles in 2022, Barrett returned in 2023, starting all sixteen games and playing sixty-two percent of defensive snaps.

His contribution included 52 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception, which helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure their third straight NFC South title. In his illustrious career, over 131 games, Barrett recorded 400 tackles, 59 sacks, twenty-two forced fumbles, and three picks.

As the Dolphins enter training camp without him now, they must adjust without Barrett’s veteran retirement. They will have to change their approach to fill the gap left by this wily defender who has hung up his boots.