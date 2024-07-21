Stephen Jones: Cowboys' 'Houdini Act' to Keep Stars with Prescott

With the beginning of the NFL season approaching, all teams in the league adopt the usual "Super Bowl or bust" mindset. The Dallas Cowboys are particularly notable for their collection of extraordinary talents. This year, the focus is sharply on Dallas as they undergo crucial contract negotiations that could reshape the team’s future.

Several key players will enter this season as potential free agents for the Cowboys. We have Dak Prescott, a franchise quarterback, and CeeDee Lamb, an elite wide receiver, both in their final years of contract. Behind them, three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons has two years remaining on his deal.

These are critical players to the team’s success, and they are poised to earn top dollar at their respective positions, which presents a big challenge to management. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones recently addressed the complexity behind these talks while speaking on the Scoop City podcast, according to The Athletic Journal.

"Well, those things take time," said Jones regarding the contract talks. "We're discussing substantial amounts, trying to keep all these key players around Dak. It’s like trying to perform a Houdini act." According to Overthecap.com, Jones talked about Prescott coming second after MVP voting last year with 36 touchdown passes, more than anyone else in the NFL, while Lamb had 135 receptions, leading all receivers last season.

Nevertheless, given Prescott's $55.1 million cap hit alone, constituting 21.2% of Dallas's total cap space, there are financial obstacles ahead.

Cowboys' Cap Challenges

Dallas's other high earners include defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, guard Zack Martin, and cornerback Trevon Diggs, whose individual cap numbers are considerable.

This includes upcoming increases that will further strain Dallas' financial flexibility. Jones admitted how hard it was managing such a high-stakes payroll. "When you start stacking them up like that, you know, it's a challenge," Jones said. "It's not that it's not doable, but you certainly got to have some give and take if you want to do that.

... We got a lot of guys making, you know, quite a bit of money. And you know that's no excuses. We think we can get this done, know we can get it done. But it just takes time." In Dallas, pressure is mounting due to the abundance of talent on the roster.

Since Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons started playing together in the 2021 season, the Cowboys have won 36 regular-season games but only one playoff game. In such a situation where upcoming contracts can cripple significant free agency moves, Dallas will need to uncover hidden talents to win and reach the postseason.

While the negotiations continue, the Cowboys’ front office is hopeful but cautious, knowing that maintaining a team capable of winning championships will present financial and strategic challenges. As the new season approaches closer, the Cowboys are focused on making moves necessary to keep their core intact while chasing the ultimate goal of Super Bowl victory.