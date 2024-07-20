Green Bay Packers Sign Veteran QB

Having Jordan Love as the starting signal caller after a strong rookie season doesn't mean the Green Bay Packers are comfortable. This week, the team worked out veteran quarterback Jake Fromm to better understand his game and determine if signing him would help aid their pursuit of quality depth.

“Free agent QB Jake Fromm worked out for the #Packers today,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “He could sign with them before their minicamp begins”.

Fromm Varied NFL Journey

Fromm gained national attention when he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills after a stellar college career at Georgia.

He spent time with multiple teams, getting his first start with New York Giants in 2021. That didn’t last long, and he ended up with the Washington Commanders. He served as Taylor Heinicke’s backup throughout 2022 and 2023 but never played an actual game.

However, the move signifies more than just another name possibly entering a crowded room this summer in Green Bay. It shows that even though they know who their starter will be next season, they continue to look for guys who can push Love so he doesn’t become complacent.

While Fromm wouldn’t bring much competition to Love based on what we’ve seen from either player during their careers, adding someone like him should make practice fun because it will give quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy more options when trying to figure out how best to utilize his personnel each day leading up until Week 1 against New Orleans Saints or whoever ends up being under center for them come September.