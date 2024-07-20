Brock Purdy Unveils New Physique for Season

The San Francisco 49ers will have to deal with a big problem now that their main star wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, has demanded a trade after they failed to reach an agreement about his contract extension. However, it is not all doom and gloom as the team prepares for the upcoming 2024 season with hopes higher than ever before and aims at winning its sixth Super Bowl.

Amidst these talks, quarterback Brock Purdy has turned heads due to his incredible change of body physique. Since he took over as the starter in Week 13 of the 2022 season, Purdy’s impact on the NFL has been significant.

According to TheSFNiners, among other sources close to the team, this year, Purdy arrived at camp having added more weight and muscle mass than what could be described as rugged. His previous offseason was full of challenges following a torn UCL in his throwing elbow during the 2022 NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but things are different this time round.

Purdy has been healthy again and spent most of his offseason working on how best to improve himself physically and skill-wise.

Purdy's Record-Breaking 2023

The hard work paid off during a spectacular 2023 campaign that saw him throw for yards while recording touchdowns through air alone.

Not only did Brock lead all quarterbacks in passer rating last season, but they also finished top when it came to QBR, along with touchdown percentage rate plus yards per pass attempt average. However, some doubters still claim that such numbers were achieved by being what they call a ‘game manager’ surrounded by great talents like Aiyuk or even better coached by Kyle Shanahan.

With Aaron Rodgers visiting Levi’s Stadium on September 9 for the Niners' week one clash against New York Jets where defense should be relatively easy task compared to facing off against Packers offense led by two-time MVP; Brock knows that this is another chance for him show everyone wrong once more because he believes himself being more than just game manager.