Dion Dawkins: Bills Embrace Challenge Amid Veteran Exits, 'We're Underestimated'

The Buffalo Bills are headed for a new era that is marked by notability of absence but also an opportunity to start again. For instance, with the loss of Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde, among others, the team seems at a crossroads.

However, tackle Dion Dawkins maintains his optimism saying he loves all those challenges that come with NFL’s fluid dynamics. Dawkins recently appeared on "The Insiders" segment of NFL Network, discussing how much things have changed within his team.

"There is a lot of guys that are not there. But this is the NFL," he said. "Guys come, guys go, guys have to be ready. I think regardless of who is in those spots, we know that they're gonna give it their all. You know like, 14 (Stefon Diggs), 21 (Jordan Poyer), 23 (Micah Hyde), all those numbers might not have those same faces, but we're shooting for the stars." Despite doubts over how far this year’s team will go, Dawkins sees some advantage.

"Everybody is counting us out, which I'm cool with," he added before finishing his interview from afar. "We can fly underneath that radar and hit everybody with uppercuts. I'm perfectly fine with it, but I'm gonna support those guys from a distance.

It's definitely different, and I'm still adjusting to it. I'm trying to answer it, but I'm just adjusting to it every day, because it is different, man. It really is."

Josh Allen's Crucial Role

Throughout these changes, Josh Allen remains extremely important to his Buffalo teammates.

Allen’s presence keeps the Bills close when playing in a league largely revolving around quarterbacks’ performances. Also adding to such freshness in terms of strategies was the arrival of Joe Brady, who replaced Ken Dorsey in 2023 and spearheaded a late-season storm that ended when they made it to the AFC Divisional Round.

Also, Keon Coleman, a receiver from Florida State who’s been making headlines, is expected to boost their offensive side. Yet Buffalo has yet to show that without Diggs, they can maintain offensive output and defend well without two key members of its secondary.

In this transitional phase for Bills, adaptability and resilience are the keys. Dawkins will welcome such changes as he hopes a change in formation could help his team pass those previous playoff hurdles. "Should these changes be successful, then I will be glad to get the uppercut landed at me while leaving others gasping," concluded Dawkins, thus showing his readiness not to fit into people’s expectations and recast the Bills’ story this year.