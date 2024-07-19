Is Jimmy Garoppolo Tenure with the Rams Over?

Jimmy Garoppolo was once thought of as the next Tom Brady in New England, which seems almost impossible now. The Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and Coach Bill Belichick had faith in him to be the future and maybe replace the 37-year-old Brady.

However, Belichick was already envisioning a post-Brady era despite his team not winning a Super Bowl since the 2004-05 season. While serving in New England, Garoppolo appeared to have potential whenever he played. However, by 2017 internal dynamics had changed.

Brady’s plans prevailed over those of Belichick leading to mid-season trade for Garoppolo to San Francisco. In 2019-20 while playing with this team, he won NFC championship and booked thirteen victories; thus achieving his best results ever.

Nevertheless, his career took a dip after Super Bowl LIV loss against Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl Missteps

The San Francisco led by ten points before their fourth quarter started during that game. During this time, he missed some crucial passes, causing incompletions between him and his receivers, like the one involving Emmanuel Sanders, who ran past various defenders, but Jimmy threw it too far from him.

If we look back at that moment again, Sanders still feels upset and wishes it were otherwise. However, since the Super Bowl, several things have happened, starting with injuries and ending with inconsistent performances on the field for Garappolo.

His low completion numbers on deep throws, coupled with frequent injury setbacks, affected his ability to consistently get successful results on the field. By replacing the injured Jimmy G with Brock Purdy, who impressed many people, many people believed that this would be the end of an era for him.

Even though he moved briefly into Las Vegas Raiders last season it didn’t make any substantial change to where he was headed in football career or life generally. It’s been quite a reality check to sign up with the Los Angeles Rams as a backup by someone who might as well have been Tom Brady.