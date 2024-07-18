Packers Block Jordan Love from Discussing Contract Query

Looking at Green Bay Packers, they always seem determined to keep the media narrative in check as NFL teams do. But it can be said that their latest approach to quarterback Jordan Love is too much control. In a media session on Tuesday, a representative for the Packers’ public relations told reporters not to ask about Love’s contract or his being part of training camp this year.

The situation escalated when Love's media time was abruptly cut short by Fox 6 News reporter Lily Zhao, who asked about his contract extension. This is an important question: Is Jordan Love poised to become the league's first-ever $60 million per year player? Considering that the training camp starts on July 22nd, and negotiations for an extension are currently ongoing, this inquiry appeared particularly relevant.

Last month, General Manager Brian Gutekunst hoped that Love’s extension would be completed before training camp opens. Nevertheless, there is no resolution with the start of camp quickly approaching.

Jordan Love Rising Value

He signed a one-year deal with Green Bay during last season worth $13.5 million for 2024.

His outstanding performance in the 2023-24 season included throwing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions, which significantly increased his market value. He also advanced to the NFC Divisional Round and maintained a record of 9 wins out of 8 led by him.

According to Spotrac.com, however, Love has been valued at approximately $47.9 million per annum, giving him the sixth-highest pay among quarterbacks. On the one hand, arguing that the Packers don’t want Love talking about his contract openly could be seen as a protective measure, but on the other hand, stopping his availability in the press after answering questions has been criticized widely.

Instead of ending their talk completely like what happened here, a simple answer such as “no comment” or “leave it up to my agent” would have sufficed in addressing her query. Limiting communication by Green Bay Packers not only stifles transparency but may also affect the perception of player relations and contract talks from a fan and media standpoint.