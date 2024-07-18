Randy Gregory Misses Minicamp, No Contact with Coach Todd Bowles

Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ edge rusher Randy Gregory is in the news for not attending the team’s mandatory minicamp, reportedly costing him more than $100,000 in fines. The coaches of the Bucs, led by coach Todd Bowles, appear to be in a bind on how to address it, given that there was no conversation between them and Gregory.

Last month, Bowles took a hard line towards this, saying, "We’ll deal with it" regarding Gregory’s absence. However, during his recent conversation with JC Allen from BucsGameday, Bowles admitted, "We have not had any conversations," This uncertainty extends to Gregory's attendance at the upcoming training camp.

Although he anticipates Gregory’s presence there, Bowles confirms that nothing is set: "I expect him to be here, but we’ll see."

Gregory's Legal Battle

A free agent signing for the Buccaneers last April at 31 years old following an eventful season split between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.

Off-field matters aside, Gregory is involved in a legal tussle with both the NFL and Broncos to reverse $532,500 worth of fines levied against him. Those amounts were penalties paid out over THC-laden prescription medications used to treat impairments.

Gregory’s career has been marred by controversies, mostly revolving around his compliance with the NFL’s substance abuse policy. After being selected by the Dallas Cowboys as their second-round pick in 2015, he has only played in 72 games with four suspensions due to multiple policy violations disrupting his career.

Despite these setbacks, he has taken significant steps towards recovery, seeking help for his addiction and ongoing battle with social anxiety disorder. The National Football League (NFL) has changed its position on marijuana, so it no longer bans players who test positive. However, marijuana remains one of the substances banned by the league, and players can be fined heavily if they use it.