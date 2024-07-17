Andy Reid Jokes Travis Kelce Could be Taylor Swift's 'Waterboy'

In his first appearance on The Athletic’s Scoop City podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship. According to the 66-year-old coach, whose episode was released on Tuesday, July 16, tight end Kelce, 34, has been all over the news since he and Swift made their love public in October 2023.

"I think it's great for him. He can handle it," said Reid while talking to hosts Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel. "I said that about Taylor, too. I mean, she comes to the game, she can kind of escape having to be the show. When he goes to her concerts, she's the star." In a jovial manner, the NFL coach joked that Swift might as well consider employing Kelce during her Eras Tour shows, saying, "He can be hanging out there and be the support or the waterboy, so he can do that." Speaking about this pair being under scrutiny from the media, Reid said, "It depends on the people involved.

She gets all that. He's kind of grown into it. That podcast of theirs is ridiculous, so he's gotten a lot of notoriety for that." In describing Kelce’s personality, Reid applauded him as "an outgoing guy. I mean, he comes into a room, he's going to light the room up.

Everybody's his best friend. Until you prove him wrong, everybody's a friend," Reid added, stressing Kelce’s ability to deal with attention.

Chiefs' Popularity Surge

Kelce has been vastly improved under Reid since being selected by the Chiefs in round three of the NFL Draft in 2013.

After coaching the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 through 2012 and arriving as Chief in the same capacity for the year. Reid was also asked how popular the Chiefs have become among fans around America during a recent episode of The Athletic’s Scoop City podcast.

To these suggestions that perhaps we’re "going a little Hollywood," Reid responded with, "are a little different than they were 10 years ago. I grew up in Hollywood, so I'm OK with it ... as long as they're ready to go." He further noted, "Training camp is kind of that proving ground.

If you're not ready to go, it's going to be obvious quickly." Since she began attending Travis games in September 2023, Taylor Swift has been welcomed into the Chiefs’ fold. Recently, she spent time with Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick, who joined her on July 6 to watch the Eras Tour Concert at Amsterdam.

Brittany posted pictures of their double date on Instagram. In another picture, Brittany hugged Taylor after joining Travis and his family in a private suite at Johan Cruijff Arena. Another photo showed Swift kissing Brittany’s head.

"London & Amsterdam, a time was had?," Brittany captioned a carousel of photos shared on Instagram on Monday, July 15.