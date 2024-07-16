Commanders Tap Ex-Panthers GM Scott Fitterer for Key Personnel Role

So, after being out of the NFL for half a year, Scott Fitterer has returned. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network Insider, the former general manager of the Carolina Panthers will become a front office executive with Washington Commanders.

He will work closely with Washington’s front office and scouting departments as they seek to invigorate their team with his rich experience. Fitterer’s career in NFL front offices commenced when he worked for New York Giants as an area scout.

His journey through player personnel roles at the Seattle Seahawks lasted more than two decades until he became the GM of the Panthers in 2021; however, it was not smooth sailing on top. While at Carolina, though, things did not go well as they were poor performers with a 14-37 record from 2021 to 2023.

At this time, it looked like Fitterer could not even hold on to head coaches, as he had fired both Matt Rhule and Frank Reich within a year.

Fitterer's New Chapter

Bryce Young was one of the last significant moves made by Fitterer during his tenure as Panthers’ GM, who picked him from Alabama.

Today, Young looks forward to rekindling his career in Charlotte, where it began. Fascinatingly enough, Fitterer is going straight into Rivera's shoes, just like other ex-Panthers coaches before him relocated to Washington.

Before Fitterer came on board in Carolina, Rivera had been appointed Commander-in-Chief back in 2020. Now working hand in hand with Adam Peters, who has been engaged as Washington’s new GM, Fitterer will help Josh Harris usher in a new era of ‘Commanders’ football from its inception.

In conclusion, what should be anticipated about this move is that Scott brings much experience and a history of overcoming ups and downs within professional football while taking over command positions at the Washington Commanders’ Office.In this way, this opportunity promises growth for Fitterer and the Commanders in the future.

Many people will be watching to see how this experienced executive would impact the future course taken by the Commanders since he teams up with Rivera and Peters.