Terrell Davis Handcuffed, Escorted Off Plane, Humiliated in Front of Family

According to Terrell Davis, a Hall of Fame football player, his experience was nothing less than a sorry show of contempt and disrespect. His disgusting treatment came after he had been handcuffed by the police while being pushed out of a plane last weekend.

On Monday, Davis, the former Broncos running back from 1995 to 2001, gave an account of his ordeal in an Instagram post. This happened on Saturday on board a United Airlines flight from Denver to Orange County, where federal officers cuffed him and led him out.

Davis said that what started it all was when his son asked for ice cubes from one of the attendants during drink service. The woman acted as if he hadn’t heard or deliberately refused to respond, so Davis just tapped him lightly on his arm so that he could notice him.

"He shouted 'don’t hit me' and left the cart to hurriedly approach the front of the plane," writes Davis. "I was confused, as were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange. I thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him.

I did not see or interact with him further for the duration of the flight." Once the plane landed, all passengers remained seated as federal agents got onto it. Consequently, Davis found himself handcuffed and led away, which he termed as "embarrassing."

Public Humiliation

"The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, while seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence.

I was then removed from the flight while being recorded by multiple passengers as I was paraded off the plane in handcuffs by the officers," wrote Davis. Davis commented that eventually those agents apologized, but it wasn't before believing his story.

In conclusion, he added, "I was - and remain - humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry. During questioning, it was rightfully determined by the agents that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations and the agents profusely apologized even offering to support me and my family in any way possible." Davis' lawyers plan to take action on this, but there has been no communication from United Airlines yet.

Despite his career’s brevity due to injury, Davis had an excellent run with the Broncos. Selected in the sixth round out of Georgia in 1995, he was a three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl winner. Davis gained 6,413 yards while posting 56 touchdowns across his first four campaigns, including a league-leading 2,008 yards in 1998.

That year, he won the NFL MVP Award and AP Offensive Player of the Year honor. Davis was admitted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 after spending his eleventh year as a nominee.