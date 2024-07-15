Super Bowl Champ Jacoby Jones Passes Away at Home in New Orleans

In New Orleans, Louisiana, Super Bowl champ Jacoby Jones died quietly in his home at the age of 40. The NFLPA confirmed this through a statement given on behalf of the family. "A statement issued by Jones' family confirmed his death at his residence in New Orleans as stated by the NFLPA," read the NFLPA statement.

"The family is together with Little Jacoby and Emily, his mother, and they are appealing for prayers support and privacy during their difficult period." Jones’ family appreciated the sympathy expressed to them by the public.

“We would wish to express our appreciation for your kind thoughts during our trying times,” continued the family’s message.“Your continuous support and respect for our privacy means so much to us”.

The cause of Jones’ death remains undisclosed. His 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 still stands as the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history. From 2007 to 2015, he played for Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers respectively.Jones is best known for playing an integral role in Baltimore Ravens’ win over San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Tributes have poured in for Jones who also found fame on Dancing with Stars show”. JJ Watt wrote on X: “Among my team mates I’ve ever had, Jacoby was one of most fun loving person always dancing and laughing around with a smile that never went away from him.He went too early far away”.

Pat McAfee added: “Jacoby Jones was an absolute legend. Every single person that came into contact with him loved him and he would light up every room he walked into”. “I thank God for these memories brotha!

You were 1 of 1! Your play on field and jokes will live forever! We got Momma Jones Lil Coby forever! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro! Torrey Smith who won the Super Bowl with Jones in 2013 shared this on his social media page.

Jones' Death Confirmed

Jones was confirmed dead just before midday. The NFL tweeted that “The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones”.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also released a statement: "I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light”. He was a cherished son to his mother, Ms. Emily, who he had such a strong bond with.

Jacoby was deeply religious, too.My best football play is when Jacoby talked to his mom in the end zone right before we had a late game kickoff return against Vikings in snowstorm shootout. I still remember having every encounter with him where he put on his smile full of happiness.

Rest in peace Jacoby and may God hold you safe in his arms. In New Orleans, where Katrina destroyed his house, Jones grew up.He was taken by Houston Texans during the 2007 draft.However, he only played five seasons at Houston before moving on to Baltimore where he won the super bowl at his first season.In Super Bowl XLVII against San Francisco 49ers, he scored an NFL record 108-yard kick return for touchdown which became popular among fans of American football across globe.