Jets' New WR Candid About Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have taken a significant gamble on Aaron Rodgers which is hoped to bring new life to the team. Unfortunately, this strategy fell apart in 2023 when Rodgers injured himself in the first offensive play and had to sit out the rest of the season.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Jets have cautious expectations. The quantum leap of AFC West success could entirely depend on Rodgers’ health. On the other hand, if he gets hurt again, Jets are now more prepared than ever before due to Tyrod Taylor who proved himself as one of the top backup quarterbacks.

The common understanding among fans is that without a healthy Rodgers, their chances of succeeding become slimmer. Nevertheless, his age will be an issue at some point next year after a season away from football field and approaching his 41st birthday in December.

With these limitations concerning his ability as well as prospects for MVPs, being there is enough for fans of Mike Williams to start believing what jets could do this time round.

Williams Praises Aaron Rodgers

In such cautiously optimistic environment, Mike Williams feels excited about partnering with Rodgers; he has just joined their franchise.

After spending 7 years in Los Angeles Chargers since being picked seventh overall by them during 2017 NFL Draft – recently shared with Caroline Hendershot from Jets.com what? He said that it’s not about what plays are called because he changes them up at line? Of scrimmage based upon what defense is doing so that all my guys can succeed where they’re lined up properly.

“I like that man”. Williams gave credit to Rodger’s strategic thinking abilities and attention paid even small details. These qualities are important as they speak volumes about Nathaniel Hackett’s competence level in his role as a play-caller for NYJ.

Even though Hackett was successful working with Rogers during his MVP seasons ’20 & ‘21 while at Green Bay Packers (while he was there), overall performance in NFL has been nothing less rather disappointing. This was the case when he joined Denver Broncos as his experiment ended fatally after 2 years.