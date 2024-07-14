Titans' Jamal Adams Determined to Show He's 'Still That Guy'

Jamal Adams' new chapter with the Titans is filled with hope and a renewed desire to prove how talented he is on the field. Taken number six overall by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams quickly became one of the best safeties in football.

By his third season, he had two Pro Bowl appearances and was named first-team All-Pro. However, after a long contract dispute with his former team, Adams was traded to Seattle Seahawks in 2020 which marked a turning point in his career.

Adams stint at Seattle however ended up being an injury-ravaged disappointment for him. He never managed to stay fit enough for four seasons and before 2022 injured his quadricep only playing in ten games over those last two years due to it.

Adams' Motivational Comeback

Last Thursday saw Adams signing a one-year-deal with Tennessee Titans as he looked forward to getting back into form this year. In a transparent conversation aired on The Official Titans Podcast following his signing, Adams shared his introspective motivation.

"I've always had a chip on my shoulder, for a long, long time," said Adams. "For me it's more so just, I'm not trying to prove anybody wrong, I'm more so trying to prove myself right. I'm trying to get back out there to prove to myself that I'm still that guy and I still can play.

Whether anybody believe in me or not, as long as I believe in myself that's what matters." The same goes for the Titans under new head coach Brian Callahan from Mike Vrabel following their poor record of 6-11 last season which left many doubting them.

For three straight losing seasons after making playoffs they want to redeem themselves just like Adams. Adams will be under close watch when the Titans start training camp on July 23rd. The story of his personal comeback and resurgence that he will be hoping to lead by example with during the following season in NFL.