Baker Mayfield: Being Stable in Football Beats Feeling Like Laundry

Baker Mayfield, who was once thought of as a journeyman in the NFL, has changed his story and found a home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After stepping into Tom Brady’s shoes, Mayfield did more than just adapt - he thrived, leading the Buccaneers to their third straight NFC South title and deep run in the playoffs to the NFC Divisional Round.

Reflecting on his roller-coaster journey and recent stability, Mayfield shared his newfound happiness during an interview on the Mike Calta Show. "You're having a lot more fun when you're not getting shipped off to different places like a piece of dirty laundry, I'll tell you that," he said.

The warm reception has been huge for Mayfield in Tampa. "So, when I got embraced in Tampa, it made a world of difference. I've always played ball to enjoy it. I mean, it is a game. Yes, it is my job, but I love it so much. I've always worn my emotions on my sleeve and, so, let people embrace that, and that's why I'm so excited for having more years to come in Tampa for people to just get to know me a little bit better, truly realize that's not just a show on the field.

That's who I am when it comes down to the football aspect. I love it. I'd do anything for our team and our locker room guys know that," he added.

Mayfield's Rocky Road

Prior to coming to Tampa Bay, though, Mayfield went through many highs and lows throughout his career.

He was drafted No. 1 overall by Cleveland where he led them to a playoff win in 2020 - their first after 26 years - but then was traded after one more season with the Browns to Carolina where he didn’t last long either before being released after seven starts as QB1.

Mayfield’s bounce-back ability was shown when he joined Los Angeles midseason and orchestrated a 98-yard drive in under two minutes against Las Vegas right after signing with Rams, re-igniting belief in what he can do.

His time with Rams set stage for fruitful stint with Bucs beginning in 23. In Baker Mayfield’s first season with Bucs this year, he hit two big career milestones: first Pro Bowl selection and throwing for over 4,000 yards in a season.

These reps show his ability to overcome different situations against high-level competition. Looking forward, he’s committed to Tampa Bay and ready to continue building off of what he’s done - on the field and as a leader.