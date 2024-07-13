WR Approved Benching $73M QB

Davante Adams, the experienced wide receiver, had an abrupt decline in performance during 2023 season that ended his back-to-back All-Pro and Pro Bowl seasons. The decrease in output was mainly as a result of the quarterbacks who threw him the ball.

The fact that Jimmy Garoppolo started week one of the 2023 season did not come as a surprise to Adams. He even clearly said on Netflix's "Receiver" that he “put pen to paper” for the move. Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith quoted Adams saying, “My opinion on that was that I signed off on that, and that's just the reality of it”.

Though this is not made explicit in the documentary, Smith believes it "would seem to suggest" Antonio Pierce discussed with Adams about changing their quarterback. Nonetheless, according to Smith, Parsons has given his nod to sit out Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo Big Deal

In the previous offseason, Garoppolo had signed a three-year $72.75 million(almost $73M) deal with Raider. His NFL career winning percentage at Las Vegas was more than double his losses. Still, he didn’t perform well while starting for Raiders in six games; his completion rate was 65.1% and yards per pass average were at an all-time low of 7.1%.

In addition to missing some key throws including one intended for Adams as they took on Detroit Lions Monday Night last year. Garoppolo’s stats from last season also show how much he struggled. For example he recorded only seven touchdowns but nine interceptions – clearly showing inconsistency among starting NFL quarterbacks.

