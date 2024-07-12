Steelers Insider Suggests QB Battle Between Russell Wilson, Justin Fields Concluded

During a conversation on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette stated that he would be stunned if Justin Fields beat out Russell Wilson for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers.

The comment comes just as training camp is about to start and it sounds like there’s very little chance he can overcome this. “Every third or fourth day they’ll rest somebody just to give them a break,” Fittipaldo said about how they operated with Roethlisberger.

Those days are important for Fields because it will allow him to get some snaps with the first-team offense, which otherwise rarely happens.

Wilson's Rest Days?

The comparison between Wilson and Roethlisberger is an interesting one.

What it seems like is going on here and I’m not sure if this has been reported elsewhere or if this is a theory Ray was just floating but much like Roethlisberger got scheduled days off because of his age/veteran status/leadership role, etc., I wonder if part of what’s happening here is that maybe Wilson wants scheduled days off too? And if that’s the case, then obviously you’re not gonna see Fields get many opportunities in games.

“You’re not going to see Justin Fields with the ones much during the preseason games unless there’s an injury,” Fittipaldo said. But he also did say that he thinks Fields will probably get five or six big opportunities during camp practices.

“On those days he has to impress both the coaching staff and front office because those are probably gonna be his only live game reps”. One other thing worth noting: Neither Wilson nor Fields have any years left on their deal after 2021 so both QBs could become free agents after this season — that’s why those guys are under more pressure than Dwayne Haskins or Mason Rudolph to perform well right now.

While nobody sees them extending Fields at all anytime soon, these next few months could be setting the table for negotiations next offseason. If Fields spends all year as Wilson’s backup, he’s gotta be eyeing 2025 free agency to try and find himself a better opportunity elsewhere so this is a big summer for him.