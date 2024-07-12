Packers' Strategy Frustrates Aaron Rodgers, Benefits Green Bay

However, the Packers took a playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys, the two-seed, and nearly toppled one more seed in the next round. Now, attention is on Jordan Love’s imminent contract as well as team strategy. Such resilience has become an emblem of this squad.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers’ time with New York Jets had its stumbling blocks from the start. The Jets were out of the playoffs early last winter and Rodgers got hurt worsening the situation. With quarterback Zach Wilson subbing, New York had a hard time finishing second-to-last in total NFL offensive yards, only better than 2-14 Carolina Panthers.

Can it be that Rodgers sitting at a game in a boot accounts for such a terrible performance by the Jets? That is what they are hoping for in New York. But it’s difficult to ignore his initial reasons for leaving Green Bay either.

For years he had complained about how Green Bay built its team including their lack of experienced wide receivers among other things. Each year during free agency or draft season, Green Bay would consistently pass up seasoned wideouts.

Packers' Surprising Strength

His new team- the Jets- had equipped themselves with exciting talents like Garrett Wilson – the 2022 first-round pick. On another hand, though already weak and unready receiving corps of Packers surprisingly looks quite good now.

And ESPN’s Bill Barnwell points out a telling statistic: over the past decade 21 rookie wide receivers have averaged over 2.0 yards per route, with three of them currently playing for Green Bay Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

This data point suggests that the Packers could have been right about their approach to building a team. While these statistics do not take into account Romeo Doubs who showed great potential but was not featured on Barnwell’s list where he discussed Christian Watson who struggled during last season.’ Young talent within their receivers’ room is irrefutable.’ With Jordan Love steering the offense, Green Bay placed 12th in passing yards during last season.

Should Love continue to develop at the same rate as before, Packers may outdo the Jets’ aerial accomplishments this season especially if Rodgers were to complete a full 17-game slate.