Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, has again emerged on top by winning the highly coveted Best Male Athlete title at the 2024 ESPYs for two years in a row. The ceremony took place on July 11th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles when Mahomes received an award for his exceptional performance in men’s sports; it is worth mentioning that this year, he has left no impact on other players compared to them.

In response to his absence from the event, Chief’s head coach, Andy Reid, accepted the award as a guest of honour for standing up for him. On being 66 years old, Reid was filled with great pride of representing Mahomes and mentioned that he had grown a lot during last two years.

"Listen, I am honored to be here, to pick up this award for Patrick," Reid said. A father and husband himself also pointed out how much he admires what Patric has become as both a player and man. Reid’s speech reflected upon their close connection as well as personal joy which he felt watching Mahomes grow.

Relying on the good luck of the NFL and Kansas City having such a player like Mahomes, he ended his speech with words, "We appreciate all that he does."

Mahomes' Continued Dominance

Just recently, after two times in succession being named Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes managed yet another achievement today.

His outstanding football skills have made him one of greatest athletes along with Shohei Ohtani, Scottie Scheffler, and Connor McDavid; all of these people applied for the Best Male Athlete prize. Mahomes’ success did not stop there because he also won The NFL Player Of The Year Award over rivals like Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Lamar Jackson playing for the Baltimore Ravens, and Myles Garrett, who plays for the Cleveland Browns.

Besides that, they were nominated among those fighting for the best team award - an acknowledgement of teamwork success that was once marked by Mahomes in his 2023 winning speech. He appreciated their incredible support as fans of the Chiefs, who, according to him, are the main reason for the team’s success in the future.

While the ESPY Awards goes on celebrating athletes’ excellence, Mahomes is preparing for the upcoming NFL season with mandatory training camp starting July 21st at Kansas City by his chiefs.