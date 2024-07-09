Texans Guard Kendrick Green: 'Feeling Great,' Eager for Starting Role

An initial career with the Houston Texans was disappointing for Kendrick Green, as in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, he suffered a meniscus tear and became injured. He joined the Texans, one of the teams that are constantly struggling with the problem of injuries to their offensive line.

Though Green seems eager and ready to go with the onset of the new season, he has recuperated fully and is reported to be going for training camp," the best shape I've been in in my whole life." Essential interview Green said to Aaron Wilson of KPRC that he was looking forward to fighting for a spot on the team as a strong inside contender.

"I think it's going to be fun. I'm excited," he stated. "I know a lot of other guys are excited. So we're going to get after it and see how it comes out."

Kendrick Green's Resilient Start

Green was signed to the Texans through trade since he was signed just before the start of the 2023 season to spearhead the team’s offense; the Texan exchanged a 2025 sixth-round choice for his services.

Two-thirds of this ruling was necessitated by the withdrawal of the star quarterback Kenyon Green, a first-round draft that was selected in 2022, who pulled a shoulder muscle during training camp and thereby could not play in the season.

Nevertheless, Kendrick Green overcame the scrimmage issue by starting in three of the four games before his October 1 injury. Still, he did not concede a single sack in 208 passing snaps, as pinpointed out by Pro Football Focus.

Now, both Kendrick and Kenyon Green are ready to battle for this starting left guard position making the training camp in the coming summer more interesting. In the 2023 season, the Texans' offence line was not strong because many of its key members were out because of injuries.

Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, and centre Juice Scruggs sometimes had to sit out due to injury, which was dangerous for the team’s depth. Nonetheless, Shaq Mason remained a reliable player and played in all 17 games of the regular season.

Despite this, the performances of the offending lines laid a strong foundation for the rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who became the Offensive Rookie of the year and led the Texans to win the AFC South. Thus, with a fully healthy lineup returning in 2024, the prospects look quite bright.

"We've got a great damn room," Green exclaims. "I think we've got one of the best rooms in the league, and we're deep. So, it ain't too many people who got it like that."