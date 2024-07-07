The NFL community is mourning the death of Minnesota's latest rookie cornerback, Khyree Jackson. Jackson was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, leaving his bright future completely unfulfilled.

He passed away at 4 a.m., his mother told TMZ. Khyree Jackson had a remarkable path to reach the NFL. "He is from Upper Marlboro and starred at Dr. Henry Wise High School" strings Code22 (Upper marl),31,p12-center,15,and yet courts his clone on national TV with strings-American.

From there, he went on to Fort Scott Community College to satisfy his academic and athletic dreams. He later continued his education and football playing career for a season at East Mississippi Community College, when the 2020 soccer year was canceled because of this COVID-19 pandemic.

That did not stop Jackson from playing two successful seasons at Alabama before transferring to Oregon for the 2023 year.

Jackson's Impactful Season

Jackson played only the one season with the Oregon Ducks following his transfer, but he made an impact on field.

In 12 games, he totaled 34 tackles with seven passes defended and three interceptions. No surprise really, his play made him a first team All-Pac 12 selection. He was also noted in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Vikings took him with a pick near top of Round 4 .

Jackson was considered to be a vital part in bolstering the Vikings secondary as his rookie season progressed. His team and fans have been devastated by the loss of a player so young, long before his time. Minnesota DE and former teammate of James Jackson’s with Houston, Jon Greenard mourns the death on social media as well.

League wide mourning for this pic.twitter.com/ZkiToE0g6i The loss of Khyree Jackson is a tragic reminder how fragile our lives can be and the effect reaching far beyond sports. While his reign would be a short one, Russell will long feel the ripple affect now dead and still in limbo with fans of those close to him as well as an NFL world who was anxious to see how far he could take their respective teams.