AUSTRIA - Retirement has not silenced the chatter around longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger was a rock for 18 seasons in Pittsburgh, leading them to three Super Bowl appearances and two titles.

But his final few seasons were essentially a downturn, as the Steelers failed to win a playoff game after 2016. The team has been in unsteady territory at quarterback since Roethlisberger stepped away for 2021. Plaxico Burress, Roethlisberger's former teammate chimed in with the conversation speculating about how to help out the Cowboys nowadays.

Nick Wright of Fox Sports offered a perspective on the subject during an episode of "First Things First" podcast Wright ripped Roethlisberger, calling him "a huge distraction" and saying he is all about me. He shared examples of when Ben would schedule his radio show appearances to coincide with Mike Tomlin's press conferences, thereby forcing Tomlin into a corner where he had to respond live seconds after Roethlisberger uttered an opinion.

Wow, fighting words right there, Wright added rather suggestively especially given what Kate has done. They showcase a player who always wanted to be in the limelight and wasn't afraid of making things difficult. That divergent perspective contrasts with the sustained and, in this writers' mind, exaggerated derision of Roethlisberger from others including Wright who still refuses to cut the two-time Super Bowl champion any slack.

Old vs. New Controversies

Comparing those actions to more recent flare-ups and controversies like the public spat between Cowboys Malik Hooker and Micah Parsons show some of the new vs old guard approaches contrary styles.

Roethlisberger kept it professional answering questions about the dynamics of what was going on with his team and players like Antonio Brown. There is much speculation surrounding Roethlisberger's possible reaction to these criticisms and the return of his podcast, "Footbahlin' with Ben Roethlisberger," in fall.

In the meantime Steelers' fans have often taken to venting their frustration towards Coach Mike Tomlin rather than Roethlisberger, especially in light of the team's more recent playoff failures. Tomlin detractors might put this on the third-year coach not being aggressive enough and living off what some claim is a 2008 team of Bill Cowher players.