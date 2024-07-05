NFL Expert Forecasts Big Season for Steelers' Justin Fields

If everything goes properly, the offseason reshuffling of their quarterback rotation should turn out to be a masterstroke for the Pittsburgh Steelers and invigorate what long has been stodgy under Mike Tomlin. Russell Wilson, a seasoned vet from the Denver Broncos was welcomed as their new starter for the team.

Wilsons backup is now former Bears quarterback Justin Fields following trade. The overhaul at quarterback follows departures of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be replacing Mitch Trubisky, who reportedly plans to sign with the Buffalo Bills, and Rudolph signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

These moves have created greater anticipation for a much improved offensive showing by the Steelers, especially with Wilson or Fields under center. Albeit an added part to a defense that was already one of the best in football last season, can even marginal offensive improvement elevate Pittsburgh into serious playoff contenders next year.

Fields' Expanded Role

Fields is currently No. 2 on the depth chart entering training camp, but his playmaking ability could lead to more snaps. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is creating some specific packages for the rookie quarterback based on what he does well physically specifically with his legs, meaning it looks like the Bears will also use Fields in their weekly game plans.

But the chatter has generally expanded to more conjecture than that for even farther across his position spectrum. Unsurprisingly, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report laid down what might be an even bolder prediction than all those ludicrous opinions: Justin Fields is projected to start more games in 2024 over Wilson.

Tansey wrote, "Both quarterbacks will have a chance to show they are the starter but it would benefit the Steelers most to start their higher upside younger quarterback that can provide more from this offense and get them building for 2024 and beyond." A year ago, at this very time of the season, Pickett was being projected as a franchise savior after looking like consensus first quarterback off the board in 2022.

However, after his very poor performance of last season it opened ways for new techniques. Fields was a disappointment in his brief time with the Bears, but he has talent that would suggest Ronald Smith could use him well given Pittsburgh's more run-based system.