Teammate Candid on J.J. McCarthy Performance

It's all sunshine and rainbows around the facility now that J.J. McCarthy, once of Michigan Wolverines fame but now newest member of the Minnesota Vikings family is here to brighten up our day! Just from the moment McCarthy showed up, his teammates learned he was tagged in as the No 10 overall pick of that year's draft and yet they're already sensing above-average expectations to begin NFL travel.

Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman raved about the budding signal-caller during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show. Yes, 21 years old but a hell of a young man," Cashman said stressing McCarthy's maturity and leadership traits.

In the front office, there is a recognition of his willingness to blend in with team. He comes in with a big smile, and hand shakes… just really connects with everyone on the team.

McCarthy's Impressive Arm

Cashman, who acknowledged knowing little about McCarthy's college experience before the NFL Draft, appeared surprised at how strong-armed he rookie is.

I knew how good a quarterback he was; Winning followed him at Michigan. However, seeing what he does by firing deep and threading the needle on his dart throws has been a sight to behold. So to see the skills transition so well at this level is promising," he said.

While McCarthy may not win the starting job, as Sam Darnold is also in contention for it. That said, Cashman's comments bode well for his future. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer. I look forward to him progressing as a quarterback, but also maturing into an even more brilliant player,” Cashman said.

Having received rave reviews from his veteran teammates and shown unmistakable ability, it's now a case of when not if for McCarthy in the coming years with Mike Zimmer's Vikings - labelling him as one to watch next season being added by fans and analysts outspoken along the way.