Ex-Patriots TE Reveals Bill Belichick Ignored Jordon Hudson All Season

In a recent disclosure, ex-New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown revealed that the team was not aware of the connection of Bill Belichick to Jordan Hudson in the previous season. In Brown’s opinion, the legendary coach was totally devoted to football and never even hinted at his private life to the players.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Brown reduced the figure of Belichick throughout the season as a professional. "One thing about Bill Belichick," Brown said, "He is one of the greatest coaches because he avoids the silly things and he stays professional and really understands that the main thing is the main thing right?" The 72-year-old Belichick and the 23-year-old Hudson first met on a flight in the year 2021.

Since Belichick and Linda Holliday officially split in 2022, Belichick started a relationship with Hudson. It is for this reason that their relationship has improved, and in January, Hudson relocated to Belichick’s Hingham, Massachusetts home.

Belichick's Privacy Respected

Still, Brown agreed that Belichick, being his close friend, never discussed his private life in front of the members of the Patriots’ locker room. Which responses can a man get when he repeatedly asserts and says: Everybody lives their life how they want to live their life No hard feelings.

Brown said this, which implies that at the beginning of the season, he would not have been mad if Belichick said Hudson’s name out. As for the couple, a recent addition to the NFL team Seattle Seahawks, Brown, wished the couple all the best.

"My whole thing in life is like everybody find love and be happy," he said. "If he's in love and he's happy, that's all you can want for another man." This brief look at the way Belichick did not allow his divorce to intrude on his work shows how much he cares about football and his team.

This devotion to ensuring that things remain professional in the team cannot be credited as the reason he is regarded as one of the best NFL coaches ever.