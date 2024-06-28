Chargers' Josh Palmer Adapts Without 'Best Friends' Allen, Williams

As the Los Angeles Chargers anticipate the dawn of a brand-new era, Palmer, a wide receiver, enters a new reality – one that does not include his close friends, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. "It was definitely different for me, and I can only speak for myself," Palmer said of their rarity during this off-season’s practices.

He expressed this notion of change by saying, "Definitely different when you're used to having your two best friends out there and now they are not. But they're nothing but a phone call away and I'm ready to move forward." Palmer, however, is not approaching the upcoming season single-handedly.

He is one of the oldest and most experienced players in the youthful, newly replenished receiving corps, and at the age of 24, he is a veteran. Before the 2024 draft, the Chargers seemed to have a weak roster at the receiver position.

Having lost Allen and Williams, Palmer became the key target, with Johnston, who was far from impressive in the 2023 campaign, and Chark, a veteran but an erratic player.

Chargers' Draft Strategy

To fill these shortages, the Chargers were aggressive in the draft and scooped up Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, the performance of which earned him a spot on the 2024 All-Combine Team, before claiming Brenden Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, on a Day 3 pick.

These new arrivals symbolize change and growth but at the same time call for mentoring from Palmer given that he remains more experienced with three more seasons in the NFL. New head coach Jim Harbaugh brings a learning organization culture to the team.

Palmer pointed to the changes within the team: "still learning each other," especially in the receivers' part. This learning curve brings a lower expectation as the team develops and the novices gain experience in professional football.

This preseason is compared to a 'Freshman orientation', and the actual struggles are set to commence with the training camp known as the 'Syllabus week' The first real test will come with Week one of the season, a moment that Palmer says he eagerly awaits with arms of nostalgia and leadership.

Speaking about his friends’ departure, he said, "I was a little sad because they were my good friends, and I looked up to Keenan and Mike. From a football standpoint, it's a business."