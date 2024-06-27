Super Bowl Champ Calls Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'Selfish, Self-Centered'

Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl winner Shaun King recently had some strong words for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who failed to attend the team's mandatory minicamp this month. He referred to Rodgers' absence as unexcused and labelled him "one of the most selfish and self-centred quarterbacks of my generation." The comments came on the "Go Long" podcast but were reported by Roderick Hunt for NJ Advance Media.

Despite participating in voluntary spring workouts, Rodgers let individuals, including head coach Robert Saleh, know well in advance of the mandatory dates that he had something scheduled from a while back during that period.

So far, many within the team, such as cornerback D.J. Reed and running back Breece Hall, have shrugged off the absence, citing Rodgers' familiarity with what he's doing under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and writing off any questions about his commitment level.

Sharpe Blasts Rodgers

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe came out hard at Aaron Rodgers this week, saying that Rodgers wanted to be somewhere else while his teammates were working in the team's facility. Paraphrasing Sharpe, King also emphasized how the decision by Rodgers will affect the team—probably with leadership changes —as Jets owner Woody Johnson may have already considered dismissing some if the team continues missing out on the playoffs.

"Being so selfish that you can't reschedule that other event for mandatory minicamp—especially in a media hotspot like New York—puts your coach and team in an awkward position fielding questions about your absence," King said.

Although Rodgers' decision not to attend the camp has been met with controversy, how well he does in terms of performance lies in the upcoming season. For a man coming off an Achilles injury as catastrophic as he had last September, the capacity for a return to MVP form could quite possibly be the difference-maker in propelling the Jets into the playoffs, thus quieting the present controversy.

Rodgers is still going to be one of the most coveted guys in the media concerning both his off-field actions and on-field performance in his second season with the Jets.