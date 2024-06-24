Jeff Bezos Loses NFL Franchise Bid Despite $200 Billion Fortune

New team owners have been established, and the latest NFL’s Washington Commanders was sold recently for a record $6.05 billion, it could have had a different buyer if the bidding went even a notch higher. The Washington Post owner, Bezos, claimed Snyder prevented him from participating in meetings because of negative coverage despite being a fan of the team.

However insiders observing the negotiation process said that it was money that dictated the relations rather than personalities.

Jeff Bezos Outbid by Harris

The source, who has direct knowledge of the situation but wished to remain anonymous, told the Financial Times: ‘I don’t think Snyder would not have sold to Jeff Bezos came in with a bid of $7 billion.

’ This would imply that Bezos was just outbid by the buyers who were purchasing the team – a group that was led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and that included basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

When Bezos was buying the newspaper 12 months ago people said that Snyder himself banned Bezos because Post revealed that Snyder’s culture was toxic. This reporting helped build an NFL pressure for Snyder to sell the franchise which has been underperforming for a long time.

While insiders question whether such a rift actually affected negotiations now seems dubious, it is very clear that the government’s policy direction was a critical factor. Though ranked only the second richest man in the world with an estimated worth of $204 billion, Bezos could have bid for the team if he felt compelled to proceed with the bidding process.

The leading billionaire and the owner of Amazon has his own business conglomerate; however, he does not have ownership of any professional sports teams. When recently posed the question of whether he might invest in an NFL team, the Amazon CEO responded with some flair, “Well, I was born in Houston, Texas, and I played football as a child. Well, I will just have to keep that a secret for now. ”