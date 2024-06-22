Recently, the Detroit Lions’ legendary Barry Sanders disclosed a heart issue he faced during Father’s Day weekend and how it made him aware of the lack of attention given to cardiovascular health, not even mentioning athletes who practice regular training.

Sanders, an NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, openly told the story through social media. He said: "Over Father's Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart." This incident was quite unexpected, and it brought a very crucial lesson to him and his numerous supporters that one has to be very careful regardless of how healthy one looks.

Barry Sanders Prioritizes Health

He also took time to thank the medical team who took care of him during this critical moment. He declared his readiness to thank great doctors, nurses and other medical personnel for offering him needed care in managing such emergencies.

The event has led to Sanders having to slow down and follow doctors’ orders designed to help the presidential contender improve his health. "Per my doctors' recommendation, I am taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being," Sanders said, "I appreciate your understanding and continued support." Nevertheless, Sanders still actively participates in different events associated with football as he is still a popular person in the sports world.

Barry Sanders spent his decade-long career with the Detroit Lions from 1989 to 1998 and is fourth on the all-time rushing list with 15,269 yards. His legacy, therefore, lives on not only in the history books but also in a statue that was commissioned to be placed at Ford Field in Detroit in 2023 in acknowledgment of his contribution to the city of Detroit and the soccer fraternity in general.