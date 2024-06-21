Raiders' Christian Wilkins Eyes More Success Post-Payday

Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive tackle Christian Wilkins recently inked a four-year, $110 million mega-deal that is a key point in his professional NFL advancement. A former first-round pick for the Miami Dolphins, Wilkins’ new contract arrives in the wake of a season where he hit new personal bests of nine sacks and 62 quarterback pressures, up from 37 the previous year, per Next Gen Stats.

Wilkins’ grand performance comes at a time that naturally invites post-salary bonus speculation as to whether a particular athlete will continue to play to such a high level, especially after the security of a big contract has been signed.

Nevertheless, Wilkins himself removes such questions with a definite statement regarding his career path and attitude. In an interview with the Raiders’ official website, he discusses his development and lessons learned from his first season in the NFL back in 2019.

Wilkins said, "I’ve seen so much, I’ve done a lot, and knowing that just keeps me hungry," He stressed his zeal for performing and coaching the new generation players while noting that the new contract offered him more security and chances.

Raiders' Formidable Front Line

Moving forward, the defensive line for the Raiders have better prospects with Wilkins and Maxx Crosby, in which either player can draw double teams. It could be even more effective if 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson has a better second-year performance or if Malcolm Koonce finished strong last season.

Such developments could make Las Vegas’ front line one of the most formidable in the league. Wilkins emphasizes the role of attitude and approach as the group continues its journey. "We've done some good things so far and we're off to a good start," he stated, especially noting the need to work harder, communicate well, and place our players well.

He also emphasizes the huge role that the players have. "The coaches put a lot on us as players, so it's up to us to take the ownership and that accountability so we could be the best defense we can be," Wilkins summed up, underscoring the naturalistic outlook on the team as the driving force for improvement and success.