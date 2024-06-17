72-Year-Old Bill Belichick Dating 24-Year-Old Former Cheerleader

Bill Belichick, the venerable six-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL's most iconic figures, has reportedly entered a new romantic relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former competitive cheerleader and pageant queen, according to TMZ Sports.

The 72-year-old coaching legend was first linked with Hudson in an image shared earlier this month by Croatian Chess Grandmaster Alojzije Jankovic. The relationship reportedly began after Belichick's split from long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday in September 2023.

Sources indicate that Hudson and Belichick met on a flight from Boston to Florida back in 2021. During the flight, they connected over a philosophy project Hudson was involved in, eventually exchanging contacts upon landing.

This was confirmed by one of Hudson's former cheerleading teammates to TMZ Sports.

Bill Belichick's Unexpected Appearances

In a surprising twist from his football routine, Belichick was observed at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, this past March, skipping the traditional NFL Combine.

This appearance was purportedly to support Hudson's participation in the event. The young cheerleader was also seen with Belichick at several significant occasions, including the Patriots Hall of Fame induction of former quarterback Tom Brady.

Moreover, she attended numerous games at Gillette Stadium during the final seasons of Belichick’s 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots. The romance has not gone unnoticed in the public eye. In March, the gossip column Deuxmoi reported spotting Belichick on what appeared to be a date with Hudson at Boston's Contessa Italiana.

Adding a lighter note, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski humorously referenced Belichick’s preference for younger company during Brady's Netflix roast and the Hall of Fame speech. Belichick’s career remains one of remarkable longevity and success.

He ranks third in all-time NFL coaching wins and stands among the elite company of seven NFL head coaches who have helmed a team for over two decades. This group includes legends like George Halas of the Chicago Bears, Curly Lambeau of the Green Bay Packers, and Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys, all of whom are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As this new chapter unfolds for Belichick, the sports world watches with keen interest as he navigates life beyond the gridiron with Hudson by his side.