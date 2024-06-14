Taylor Swift Contacts Travis Kelce, Says He's 'Lucky Enough'

In an intimate revelation to the WSJ, NFL star Travis Kelce delved into the enchanting start of his romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared that Swift herself admitted he was "lucky enough" to have caught her attention, marking the beginning of their much-discussed relationship.

During a December-January interview with J.R. Moehringer for the magazine, Kelce recounted the initial spark between him and Swift, attributing it to a mixture of fortune and strategic moves. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," Kelce said, recalling Swift’s words that ignited their budding romance.

Kelce also disclosed his initially thwarted attempt to connect with Swift by handing her his number on a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas, Missouri. Despite this plan not panning out, Kelce managed to extend an invitation to Swift to attend one of his NFL games, a gesture facilitated by mutual acquaintances.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce revealed. The tight end went on to detail how Swift's family members inadvertently played a significant role in bringing them together.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker," he shared, hinting at the serendipitous moments that helped their paths cross.

First Meeting Unfolded

Kelce reflected on their first in-person meeting in New York, which came after some initial conversations. "We had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," he stated, suggesting a natural progression in their relationship.

Opting for discretion in the early stages of their relationship, Kelce emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy to not scare Swift away. He also spoke candidly about adapting to the intense public scrutiny that comes with dating a celebrity of Swift's stature.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it," he admitted. Kelce praised Swift for her resilience under constant media scrutiny and expressed his commitment to not adding to the pressures she faces.

As their relationship continues to captivate fans and the media alike, Swift has been spotted supporting Kelce at his NFL games, with her fans, the Swifties, fervently rooting for the couple.