Tom Brady Concerned About NFL Quarterbacks Including Mahomes, Hurts

As Tom Brady transitions to his new role as a FOX analyst after retiring from the NFL, he has voiced concerns about the evolving dynamics among quarterbacks in the league, including notable figures like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

With his unparalleled experience and insights, Brady's observations carry significant weight as he critiques the current state of quarterback play. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, highlighted a worrying trend that he believes is affecting the quality of quarterbacks.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, he expressed dismay over the direction in which NFL quarterbacking is heading. "The quarterbacking has gone backwards a bit in the NFL," Brady said. He pointed out a decline in the overall coaching and development of quarterbacks, suggesting that today's signal-callers lack the comprehensive training that once empowered quarterbacks to act as true field generals.

Reflecting on his illustrious career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady recalled the autonomy he was granted on the field. "I had total control, I had all the tools I needed," he stated. He emphasized that his coaching equipped him with the necessary skills to adapt and command the offense dynamically, ensuring the team could capitalize on any situation presented during the game.

Quarterback Autonomy Declines

However, Brady fears that the current generation of quarterbacks is not receiving the same level of mentorship and independence. "There’s this try to control element from the sideline between the coaches where they want to have the control," he explained.

This shift, according to Brady, has led to a scenario where quarterbacks are not being adequately prepared to make autonomous decisions that would best serve their teams. While Brady acknowledged that stars like Mahomes and Hurts might be exceptions to this trend, he remains concerned that the overall standard of quarterback play is deteriorating.

His commentary suggests a deep-seated issue that spans from high school to professional football, resulting in a new wave of less developed quarterbacks entering the NFL. As Brady embarks on his journey as an analyst, his perspectives will likely continue to shape discussions around the NFL.

His critique not only offers a glimpse into the challenges facing today's quarterbacks but also sets the stage for a broader debate on how the sport should nurture its most pivotal players. Brady's transition from player to pundit is just beginning, and the football world is attentive to his every word.