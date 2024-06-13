Deion Sanders' Coaching Career May Extend Due to Julian Lewis' Father's Influence

Deion Sanders' coaching career may be far from over, contrary to the prevailing "last chance" narrative surrounding him. As his son Shedeur Sanders and standout Travis Hunter prepare for the NFL, speculation has mounted that Coach Prime might lack future prospects.

However, the narrative shifts significantly with Julian Lewis in the picture. The current USC quarterback, affectionately known as JuJu, is poised to step into Shedeur’s shoes, thus handing Sanders a new and heartfelt challenge.

On the "Locked on Buffs" podcast, analysts underscored the critical role Julian will play in extending Sanders' tenure at Colorado. The Buffaloes, in search of Shedeur’s successor, appear to have their sights set on JuJu, who is scheduled to visit Boulder on June 21.

With the visit drawing close, analyst Scott Procter highlighted the likely influence of JuJu's father, T.C. Lewis, in making this transition possible. Procter noted, "Coach Prime and Julian's father share more than just football conversations; their close friendship could indeed be the catalyst for JuJu's switch from USC to Colorado."

Trust Drives Sanders' Future

The crux of the matter seems to lie in the trust T.C.

Lewis places in Sanders, not merely as a coach but as a mentor who has adeptly guided his own son. This trust is poised to benefit Sanders immensely, allowing him a fresh opportunity to showcase his coaching prowess with Julian.

As anticipation builds, JuJu is seen as a potential top pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, with no better mentor than Sanders to navigate this crucial phase. Interestingly, Julian's perception of Sanders has dramatically transformed.

Reflecting on his evolving views, Julian expressed astonishment at how his perspective shifted post-Sanders' tenure at Boulder, acknowledging the significant boost Sanders brought to the team’s dynamics. "It's definitely crazy.

Colorado wasn't even on my radar before last year," Julian shared, emphasizing the profound impact of Sanders' leadership. As the June visit looms, marking his third interaction with the Buffaloes' coaching staff, the scenario suggests more than casual interest.

Julian's previous visits, including being spotted with Buffs gear, hinted at his leanings, but it's the emotional investment of his father that might seal the deal. This potential commitment from JuJu could validate Sanders’ coaching strategy and offer a narrative twist, proving that his coaching journey might just be gearing up for its next big chapter, rather than winding down.