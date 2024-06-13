Travis Kelce Urges Chiefs' Coaches to Reassess His Workload

Despite the natural progression of age, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who will turn 35 in October, is eager to shoulder the same responsibilities he has embraced throughout his illustrious NFL career. Entering his 12th season, Kelce’s message to the Chiefs' coaching staff resonates with steadfast determination.

“Wear and tear me, baby. I’m ready for it, man. Put the load on me,” Kelce expressed fervently after the Chiefs’ initial mandatory minicamp session on June 11. Kelce's commitment stems from his passion for the game and his role as a pivotal figure within the team.

“I love being accountable for these — the men and women in this building, Chiefs Kingdom. I love the aspect of ‘everybody count on me to try to make a play for the team.’ Just doing the right things out on the field and better judgment for the team,” he stated.

His reflections on the previous season reveal a player who is his own harshest critic but also one who is ready to capitalize on every opportunity.

Travis Kelce's Resilient Comeback

The 2023 season saw Kelce amassing over 900 receiving yards, ranking him second among NFL tight ends, despite it being his lowest yield since 2015.

However, the veteran player looks poised for a strong rebound, driven by a mixture of professional pride and the sheer love of the sport. “I love coming to work every single day and doing this, so I am going to do it until the wheels fall off and hopefully that doesn’t happen anytime soon,” he shared, exuding a youthful enthusiasm about continuing his career.

Kelce's unwavering spirit is crucial as the Chiefs aim for a historic three-peat in the upcoming season. His preseason activities underscore a seasoned athlete still capable of significant contributions and eager to achieve what no team has in NFL history.

The Chiefs also navigated some challenges on the first day of their mandatory minicamp. Notable absences included kicker Harrison Butker and defensive end BJ Thompson due to illness, and starting left guard Joe Thuney, who is dealing with a pectoral injury.

Despite these setbacks, the team's resilience was on display, with players like linebacker Leo Chenal and running back Isiah Pacheco participating on a limited basis due to ongoing recovery from offseason surgeries. As the Chiefs continue their preparations, the blend of veteran leadership and emerging talent suggests a team not just aiming to defend their title, but to etch their names into NFL lore with an unprecedented achievement.

Kelce, with his blend of experience and exuberance, remains a pivotal figure in this quest, embodying the spirit and aspirations of Chiefs Kingdom.