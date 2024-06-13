Jason Kelce Expresses His Political Views

Longtime NFL offensive lineman Jason Kelce has consistently indicated his political leanings over the years. While his brother, Travis Kelce, appears to lean to the left, Jason Kelce seems to share similar views. Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has publicly endorsed Bud Light and promoted the COVID-19 vaccine.

He has also supported his Black teammates' right to protest during the national anthem. These actions have painted a clear picture of his political stance. Jason Kelce, a future Hall of Fame centre, appears to align closely with his brother's beliefs.

Jason Kelce Mocks Butker

Recently, Jason Kelce seemingly took a jab at right-leaning Harrison Butker following Butker's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College. In his speech, Butker made a statement about "diabolical lies." Kelce humorously referenced this in a tweet, saying, "All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time, is somehow better or healthier.

Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner, healthier skin." This playful critique was a nod to Butker's "diabolical lies" comment. Kelce also shared that his wife, Kylie, was displeased with Butker's speech.

This incident highlights Jason Kelce's willingness to engage in political discourse, even if it means poking fun at others. Additionally, Jason Kelce has shown strong support for his brother, Travis, on their podcast. Over the years, Travis Kelce has taken notable stances on social issues.

He has appeared in socially progressive sketches on Saturday Night Live and was one of the first white players to kneel during the national anthem in 2017. These actions demonstrate the Kelce brothers' shared commitment to progressive values.

Jason Kelce, now retired from the NFL, is set to join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" in 2024. With his transition to broadcasting, fans might hear him delve into more non-football topics, offering insights and opinions on a variety of issues beyond the gridiron.