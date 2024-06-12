Gisele Bundchen Expresses Clear Stance on Donald Trump

Gisele Bündchen, internationally renowned model and ex-wife of NFL icon Tom Brady, has remained publicly silent on the ongoing 2024 presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. However, her previous comments have clearly signalled her stance on Trump, reflecting a divergence from any perceived political alignment with the former president.

Back in 2017, amidst the swirling rumours that Bündchen and Brady were Trump supporters following his 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton, Bündchen addressed the speculation directly. When confronted by an Instagram user asking if it was true that she and Brady supported Trump, Bündchen responded decisively with a single word: "NO!" This exchange was highlighted by The Daily Beast, which underscored her firm stance.

Brady's Political Ambiguity

The question of Brady's political leanings has remained a topic of curiosity. Despite Trump’s claims of having Brady's support, the NFL star has maintained a non-committal public stance regarding his voting practices and political affiliations.

Trump, speaking at a rally in New Hampshire, asserted that Brady had expressed his support and confirmed voting for him. "Tom Brady, great guy, great friend of mine, great, great champion, unbelievable winner. He called today, and he said, ‘Donald, I support you, you’re my friend, and I voted for you,’” Trump recounted.

The former president went on to describe a conversation with Brady, where he was purportedly given permission to share this endorsement publicly: “So I said, Tom, you voted for me, you support me, am I allowed to say it tonight to this massive crowd in New Hampshire? He said, ‘If you want to say it, you can say it.’” While Brady has refrained from confirming these details himself, the narrative presented by Trump suggests a close relationship, potentially hinting at a political rift between Brady and Bündchen.

This backdrop of mixed signals and public declarations adds a layer of intrigue to the couple's dynamics, especially against the backdrop of high-stakes political endorsements.