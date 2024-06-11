C.J. Stroud Critiques Dak Prescott

There seems to be a significant debate over where Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks among the NFL's elite signal-callers. Last season, Prescott threw for an impressive 4,516 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns, completing 69.5 percent of his pass attempts.

At one point late in the season, he was a strong contender for the MVP award, which ultimately went to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. However, Prescott's performance in the playoffs has been a subject of criticism, as he often seems to underperform during critical postseason moments.

C.J. Stroud, a rising star in the NFL, recently shared his list of the top five quarterbacks, placing Prescott at No. 4. Stroud also placed himself at No. 3 on this list, showcasing his confidence and high self-regard. Prescott has been the face of the Dallas Cowboys since his rookie year in 2016.

He quickly secured the starting position after Tony Romo, the previous long-term QB, suffered a career-ending injury. That year, Prescott earned his first of three Pro Bowl selections by passing for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to a remarkable 13-3 record.

Last fall, the Cowboys appeared dominant at times, with many analysts considering them favourites to reach the Super Bowl. However, Prescott's inability to deliver in crucial moments remains a glaring issue.

Playoff Struggles Persist

In the 2021 wild-card round against the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott completed only 23 of 43 passes and was sacked five times in a 23-17 loss.

The following year, he threw two interceptions in another defeat to the 49ers, this time in the divisional round. Last year, during the wild-card round, Prescott's two early interceptions against the Green Bay Packers allowed the Packers to establish a 27-0 lead by the end of the second quarter.

Although Prescott threw three touchdown passes, two of them came during garbage time in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided. The ability to deliver victories in the most critical games is paramount for a franchise quarterback.

Prescott's track record in playoff scenarios has been disappointing, raising questions about his ranking among the NFL's top quarterbacks. Stroud's bold assessment of Prescott has sparked conversations about the Cowboys' QB.

While Dallas hopes Prescott can elevate his game and succeed in the playoffs, his position among the NFL's elite remains debatable until he proves his capability in these high-pressure situations.