Decorated return man Jakeem Grant is set to audition for the New York Jets during this week's minicamp, NFL Network reported Monday. Grant, at 31, is considered one of the most elite freestyle return men. He played his final game with the New York Jets in 2021, where he went to his first Pro Bowl and secured his second straight All-Pro second team.

The comeback to his full potential in the field has been a mountain climb. He missed the entirety of this past season due to tearing his left Achilles tendon in a training camp practice for Cleveland. His 2023 comeback was once more shattered by injuries, with the ruptured patellar tendon in the final preseason contest for the Browns.

Initially drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Grant had his impact felt very early in his career through explosive speed and agility. During his career, he got 100 receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns in 81 games, having played for sides like the Dolphins between 2016 and 2021: no doubt, better and most pronounced in the return games.

The return numbers for Grant are some of the bests around. While at Rutgers, he got off 119 punt returns for 1,228 yards and a 10.3 return average for four touchdowns. He also has 110 kickoff returns for 2,699 yards typically being the one to touch backs out and carry the ball beyond the goal line for touchdown runs to give him a 24.5-yard average, where he has added two more scores.

His numbers let you understand the value of the game-breaking special teams’ player that he is.

Grant's NFL Comeback

Now, the New York Jets have given Grant another chance to prove that he still has the same speed, elusiveness, and flair he displayed in seasons past, setting him up as one of the best in 'the' business at his position.

Good experience and the knack of rising to the occasion now pave the way for him to make a considerable impact on a return game that continues to search for consistent explosiveness lacking for the Jets. Auditioning for the Jets, Grant will be a story not just in how resilient and determined he is but also an opportunity for this team to take a close look at a player who can make an instant impact.

It could be turned into a wise acquisition for the Jets if he can show his injuries have not significantly affected those skills that once made him All-Pro. A story will be told when Grant steps out on this field for minicamp, as all eyes will stand by to see if he will again be that premier league returning specialist.

His story of hardship and redemption is the kind one hears, maybe, once again, a testimony to the sort of ruthlessness it takes to step onto the field. This article is about the tryout of this boy, Jakeem Grant, with the New York Jets, one of the NFL's most demanding players, and the success that will greet him again.

The auspicious story of this man, hence, forms a firm and complex example of ever-walking whenever life seems unfavorable.