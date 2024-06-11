Marcedes Lewis 19th NFL Season Back with Chicago Bears

Former Pro Bowl standout Marcedes Lewis is telling the world this week that he's returning for an unbelievable 19th season in the NFL. A man who made a name for himself in the league has shared his decision with Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer and has noted he would return for one more season but will go on the field for the Chicago Bears this time around.

Last month, Lewis turned 40, yet the physical league with the quickest roster turnover sees him still in action. With a two-decade career, he is currently the second most tenured player for an active contract, as only Aaron Rodgers, playing quarterback for the New York Jets, has a longer tenure.

Drafted in 2006 as the 28th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Marcedes Lewis instantly was an impact player. He spent 12 years with the Jaguars and became a mainstay on their offense, even landing a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Thus, after more than over a decade spent at Jacksonville, he managed to live up as one of the more dependable tight ends in the league. In 2018, he made the massive jump to the important Green Bay Packers and had his best five years.

The star created his name in the Packers with outstanding leadership, not only in blocking for five years but also showing it on and off the pitch by all. He shared his experience and professionalism with the team.

Marcedes Lewis Returns

Lewis last season signed with the rebuilding Chicago Bears.

He played in all 17 regular-season games last year with the Bears and has been named primarily a blocking tight end. He even impacted the offensive side of the ball, catching four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. The stats will not blow you away, but his role in the Bears' offense was more of a vocal leader, helping mentor and lead the younger players.

Bringing Lewis back for the 2024 season just makes the Chicago Bears' roster and experience that much more profound as they aim to try to improve their standing in the rugged NFC North. His decision to play this season only shows that the man is a real lover of the game who is dedicated to his craft.

Going into his 19th season, fans and teammates can expect more of the same hallmark talent and leadership from him. Marcedes Lewis's career is testimony to how long and resilient one can be in the NFL. The achievement of adaptability and the ability to work in high places for other teams and seasons stands out.

He is ready to perform in one more season that will inspire both current players and aspiring athletes never to give up on the game. Therefore, keep your eyes and see what the veteran adds to the Chicago Bears' 2024 crusade. And now, the Bears' offense will be aided by Lewis, both experienced and tested enough by time.