Sean Payton Critiques Broncos' QB Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos have turned a new page in their franchise history, opting for a fresh start after parting ways with Russell Wilson, a quarterback whose tenure never quite lived up to its Hall of Fame potential. Following two disappointing seasons and a missed shot at the playoffs, the Broncos chose to release Wilson earlier this offseason, setting the stage for a new era under center.

With the 12th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, Denver welcomed Bo Nix, a promising quarterback whose collegiate journey spanned from Auburn University to the University of Oregon. Despite the 2023 draft brimming with potential franchise quarterbacks, Nix wasn't among the most publicized.

However, his solid track record and robust performance at Oregon, where he led the NCAA with 4,508 passing yards and 45 touchdowns last season, have positioned him as a viable candidate for Denver's starting quarterback when the season kicks off.

Payton Praises Nix

Sean Payton, the Broncos' head coach, has expressed optimism about Nix's adaptation to the professional ranks. During the offseason workouts, Payton noted Nix's swift grasp of the playbook and impressive throwing ability.

"He’s doing really well. He’s picking it up...He’s throwing the ball extremely well," Payton remarked, even drawing parallels between Nix and Drew Brees, the legendary quarterback he coached to a Super Bowl victory with the New Orleans Saints.

Despite his potential, Nix faces challenges, notably the Broncos' current lack of depth in skilled positions—a hurdle that also hindered Wilson. The departure of Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns and Courtland Sutton's ongoing contract standoff only underscore the team's need for reliable targets.

Nonetheless, this could also mean a lower-pressure environment for Nix, allowing him the space to grow into his role without the immediate expectations that shadowed Wilson's arrival. The Broncos are unmistakably in a rebuilding phase, yet this presents an opportunity for Nix to develop at a comfortable pace.

The coming season may not see Denver in playoff contention, but it will undoubtedly be crucial for evaluating Nix's capacity to lead and adapt. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on how effectively this young quarterback can navigate his first NFL campaign under Payton's guidance.