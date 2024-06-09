Cowboys Set to Demote Veteran QB, Elevate Trey Lance After Strong Spring Performance

As the new NFL season approaches, the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a significant shake-up in their quarterback lineup. As Dak Prescott's contractual negotiations stall, the spotlight turns to Trey Lance, who has impressed during the offseason, positioning himself as a potential successor.

Dak Prescott, the long-standing signal-caller for the Cowboys, is contracted through the 2024 season. With his future with the team beyond that point hanging in the balance, Prescott has been making a strong case for himself at the Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

According to Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott is experiencing his most productive preseason to date. "I think Dak is having his best offseason program that we’ve had," McCarthy stated on the team’s official website.

He praised the synergy between quarterbacks and receivers, emphasizing the enhanced urgency and improved timing that has marked their preseason workouts. While Prescott's performance remains robust, questions loom about his tenure with the team after 2024.

This uncertainty has cast the spotlight on Trey Lance, the young quarterback acquired from the San Francisco 49ers. Lance, a former first-round pick, has been adapting well to the Cowboys' system, showing promise that he could step into Prescott’s shoes.

"Young quarterback comes into a new system. So you got the learning curve, but now starting to get the timing with the routes,” McCarthy remarked, signaling confidence in Lance’s progress.

Quarterback Roles Shifted

The Cowboys' plans might see Lance ascending to the QB2 slot this fall to further evaluate his potential as Prescott’s future replacement.

This strategic shift would likely reposition Cooper Rush, who has been a reliable backup for the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Despite a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2020, Rush returned to the Cowboys, consistently proving his worth as a backup.

However, with the team's focus shifting towards nurturing Lance's talents, Rush might find himself in a different role come the 2024 season. As training camp approaches and the roster begins to take shape, the Cowboys seem poised to test the waters with Lance, potentially signaling a new era post-Prescott.

The transition hints at strategic shifts within the team as they prepare not only for the immediate season but also for their long-term future under center.