Cowboys Set to Bench Veteran QB, Promote Trey Lance After Strong Spring

As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the 2024 NFL season, the team's quarterback lineup is poised for a significant reshuffle. Amidst ongoing discussions with Dak Prescott and a notable offseason from Trey Lance, the quarterback dynamic within the team could see a pivotal shift.

Dak Prescott, currently under contract with the Cowboys for the upcoming season, faces a critical juncture in his career with the team. As his contract expiration looms, the decision to extend his tenure or let him explore free agency in 2025 remains in the balance.

Despite these uncertainties, Prescott has been showcasing remarkable form during the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this spring, earning commendations from head coach Mike McCarthy for what he describes as Prescott's "best offseason program" to date.

Coach McCarthy praised the heightened synergy between Prescott and his receivers, noting an improved urgency and precision in their execution. "The connection is better, and the receivers play more urgently. The real test will be when we get to training camp," McCarthy remarked, underscoring the offseason's promising but preliminary results.

Trey Lance's Rapid Rise

Parallel to Prescott's performance, Trey Lance, acquired from the San Francisco 49ers before the last preseason, is carving out his niche in the Cowboys' setup. McCarthy expressed optimism about Lance's adaptation to the team's system, emphasizing his rapid assimilation and burgeoning command over the playbook.

"He’s close to being a master of the system," McCarthy noted, pointing to Lance's increasing comfort and effective communication on the field. As the team contemplates the future beyond Prescott's current contract, Lance is being groomed as a potential successor.

The upcoming season could elevate him to the QB2 position, allowing the team to evaluate his readiness to lead as a starter eventually. This development suggests that Cooper Rush, a long-standing backup for the Cowboys, might find himself reassigned within the team dynamics.

Despite his years of reliable service, the focus is shifting towards nurturing Lance's potential as a future leader. K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire anticipates that Lance could even face a temporary demotion to the practice squad as part of the strategic roster adjustments before training camp.

Since joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Rush has shown resilience and utility. He briefly detoured to the New York Giants' practice squad in 2020 before returning to Dallas. His experience will undoubtedly benefit the Cowboys in 2024, albeit possibly in a new role.