Bucs' Randy Gregory Sues NFL and Broncos Over $500K THC Fine: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Randy Gregory is taking a significant legal step against the NFL and the Denver Broncos, challenging fines imposed on him due to THC use. Gregory has reportedly incurred over $500,000 in penalties following failed drug tests and is now seeking to reclaim his financial losses.

According to a report by Justin Wingerter of Business Den, Gregory's lawsuit is grounded in the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. He argues that his use of synthetic THC, specifically Dronabinol, is medically prescribed to manage his social anxiety disorder and PTSD.

Gregory has filed an official civil complaint, asserting that these medical needs should exempt him from the fines he has faced. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk provided further details from the filing, revealing Gregory's repeated but unsuccessful attempts to obtain an accommodation from the league for his THC use.

Since being denied an exemption, Gregory has been fined $532,500. He contends that while the NFL and the Broncos benefit from his contributions on the field, these substantial fines have significantly impacted his earnings.

Unfair THC Fines

Under the NFL's updated testing regulations, players no longer face suspensions for failed THC tests but can still be fined. Gregory's lawsuit hinges on this nuance, arguing that while he continues to play without suspension, the fines unjustly reduce his earnings.

He claims this situation amounts to forced labour without fair compensation. Randy Gregory's case also aims to push for broader changes within the NFL regarding THC use. In an interview with The Denver Post, his agent, Peter Schaffer, emphasized that their objective extends beyond recovering fines.

They seek to advocate for accepting alternative pain management methods in the league. Schaffer highlighted the inconsistency in current policies, pointing out that while players can legally use more harmful substances like hydrocodone without penalties, they face fines for using THC, which is legal in Colorado.

"This is a serious effort by Randy to push the NFL forward on alternative methods for pain management options," Schaffer stated. "If a doctor prescribes hydrocodone, that's legal and much worse for the player, yet the player doesn't get suspended or fined.

Randy's not trying to buck the system, but he's paying fines for something anyone in Colorado can do. All we want is reasonable accommodation." The NFL has already relaxed its penalties for THC use by eliminating suspensions.

Gregory's lawsuit aims to further this progress by advocating for the allowance of THC use across the league, provided it adheres to all relevant laws.