Russell Wilson's Steelers Deal Includes Unique Clause

Russell Wilson's new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers initially appears to be straightforward. The veteran quarterback agreed to a one-year deal valued at just over $1.2 million. This modest amount is notably overshadowed by the substantial money he is still owed by the Denver Broncos.

However, a closer examination reveals a peculiar detail within the contract. On Wednesday’s episode of “Get Up!” on ESPN, Dan Graziano highlighted this unexpected clause. "Russell Wilson actually has a no-trade clause in his Steelers contract, which is bizarre.

I’ve never seen that before," Graziano remarked. "It gives him some say in it if they get to the point and [Justin] Fields is going to be the starter, Russell can say ‘trade me or cut me,’ and then he has some control over where he goes."

Unusual No-Trade Clause

The presence of a no-trade clause in a one-year deal is indeed unusual.

The Steelers traded for Fields after securing Wilson, indicating that Wilson may have been at least somewhat aware of the team's plans. As Graziano suggested, this clause likely serves as a form of insurance for Wilson, providing him with the power to influence his next destination if circumstances compel him to leave Pittsburgh.

The primary question now is whether Wilson will need to utilize this protection. Entering training camp, Wilson is slated as the starting quarterback. However, Fields has been vocal about his ambition to claim the starting role.

Should Fields succeed in his pursuit, Wilson might find himself looking for a new team, but he would have the advantage of choosing his next destination. This clause adds a layer of intrigue to Wilson's tenure with the Steelers.

While his initial contract terms seemed relatively simple, the no-trade clause suggests a deeper strategy at play. Wilson's ability to dictate his future movements underscores his experience and foresight in navigating the NFL landscape.

Whether or not this clause will come into play remains to be seen, but it certainly provides Wilson with a significant amount of leverage as the season progresses. As training camp unfolds and competition intensifies, all eyes will be on Wilson and Fields.

The outcome of this quarterback battle could have significant implications not only for the Steelers' season but also for Wilson's career trajectory.