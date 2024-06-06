Travis Kelce's White House Visit: A Secret Service Warning

Travis Kelce, the renowned tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, shared an intriguing anecdote from his recent visit to the White House during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The NFL star recounted a stern warning from the Secret Service, shedding light on a slightly tense moment that occurred before he could enjoy his presidential recognition. Kelce's journey to the White House this year was marked by a bit of caution from the Secret Service, stemming from an embarrassing mishap during his previous visit.

Last year, Kelce arrived without a valid form of identification, a mistake that didn’t sit well with the security personnel. This time around, he made sure to bring his passport to avoid any complications. "The Secret Service that’s all over the White House, they weren’t too happy with me on my second time visiting," Kelce said with a chuckle.

He added, "I caught s--- for that…I made sure because of what happened last year and how embarrassed I was for going to the White House with an expired ID."

Podium Warning for Kelce

Despite his preparations, the tight end was humorously warned about approaching the presidential podium.

"When I walked in, we had four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know if you go up to that podium, we’re authorized to tase you.’" Despite this daunting admonition, President Joe Biden allowed Kelce his moment at the podium, albeit a brief one due to the warning.

Jason Kelce commended his brother's handling of the situation, noting, "Well you nailed it." This visit was not just a personal triumph but also a moment of pride for the Chiefs, who are aiming for a third consecutive championship title.

Travis Kelce expressed the honor he feels each time he visits the White House, regardless of the political climate. "Any time that I get a chance to get recognized by the president of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point where we get to get acknowledged, I’m doing it every single time no matter who’s up there at the helm, no matter what’s going on in this world.

I think it’s just such a cool opportunity." In a heartwarming turn, the Secret Service seemed to have softened their stance towards Kelce, gifting him a Secret Service pin and a challenge coin, symbols of his memorable and somewhat dramatic visit.