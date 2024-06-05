Travis Kelce Receives 'Taser' Warning from Secret Service Near Biden's Podium

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce shared a jaw-dropping White House incident, revealing the moment with heightened tension about the Secret Service. He used his turn at the special invitation to speak at President Joe Biden's podium to reveal how he was warned of getting tased humorously should he approach the podium.

This revelation came during an episode of his podcast 'New Heights,' where he often shares personal stories with his brother and the audience. Kelce narrated the incident with a mix of humour and disbelief. "My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again," he began, addressing the gathered crowd.

He then turned to President Biden, saying, "Uh, I'm not going to lie, President Biden. They told me I'd get tased if I came here, so I'm returning to my spot." This "candid admission lightened the mood and illustrated the unique challenges and unexpected situations public figures can encounter at such high-profile events.

Secret Service Warning

Expanding on the details during the podcast, Kelce explained how, upon his arrival, he was approached by several Secret Service agents. "And w "when I walked in, we had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, 'You know, if you go up to that podium, we're westernized to tase you.'

Yeah,' 'Sjust't when you think you're slick, it is an order for us to tase you,'" he '"counted with a chuckle. This unexpected warning contributed to his nerves while standing alongside the president. Kelce is now a regular at the White House; however, he is indicated as part of the neat record that this Kansas City Chiefs have of winning three Super Bowls in the last five years.

These visits have not been without their mishaps. He recalled a particularly embarrassing moment from a previous visit when he showed up with an expired ID, causing a stir among the Secret Service. Learning from this experience, Kelce brought his passport this time, affirming his identity as a Missouri citizen.

Looking ahead, Kelce expressed his determination to avoid any issues with the Secret Service in future visits, especially if the Chiefs achieve a historic three-peat this season. His experiences at the White House, filled with achievements and minor blunders, underline the blend of formality and light-hearted moments that mark such celebratory visits by sports teams.

Kelce's story provides a glimpse into the personal experiences of athletes off the field, offering fans a more intimate connection with their sports heroes. His ability to navigate these high-pressure moments with humour and grace endears him further to his audience, highlighting the human side of professional athletes.