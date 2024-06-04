C.J. Stroud Unreserved in Critiquing Aaron Rodgers

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has made waves with his candid remarks regarding the esteemed career of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Stroud delved into Rodgers' legacy, offering a blunt comparison to other quarterbacks, notably Eli Manning, whom he believes has achieved greater success due to his two Super Bowl rings.

"When it comes down to it, you want the rings, dog," Stroud emphasized. "Eli got two."

Stroud's Direct Jab

However, Stroud's commentary didn't stop there. He went on to take a direct jab at Rodgers, insinuating that the key differentiator lies in how quarterbacks treat their teammates.

Drawing from conversations with Tom Brady, Stroud highlighted the importance of camaraderie and team dynamics in championship success. "You know what I think it is?" Stroud shared, as reported by JetsXFactor.com. "I've talked to Tom Brady about this because he's a good mentor to me...

What he told me is his teammates, and how he treats his teammates. And that's where I think it falls off. We don't know how Aaron Rodgers treats his teammates, but you can guarantee that Tom Brady treats his teammates right because of how he got those rings." Stroud further asserted that Rodgers may have benefited from a superior supporting cast, suggesting that quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford could have achieved similar or greater success if provided with comparable resources.

"If you give Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have had more rings," Stroud asserted confidently. "I think he would have like three or four." These outspoken remarks from Stroud have stirred up considerable discussion within the football community, prompting reflection on the various factors contributing to a quarterback's legacy.